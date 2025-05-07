AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
2025-05-07

Key enhancements to EMR launched: SECP approves significant cut in access fees

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a significant reduction in access fees and introduced several key enhancements to the Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR), accessible through the SECP’s Financial Institutions (FI) Portal.

To improve accessibility, operational efficiency and transparency within the financial and corporate sectors, the Commission has approved the major reforms i.e. the EMR access fee has been substantially reduced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 3,000; and the validity period for system access has been extended from 30 days to 90 days. Furthermore, access has now been extended to Registered Intermediaries, facilitating quicker preparation of mortgage search reports and streamlining the loan processing timelines for corporate borrowers.

In addition to these reforms, several new features have been introduced to enhance the overall functionality and user experience of the EMR system. These include a distinct display of charges for merged or surviving companies, a bank-wise view of the total indebtedness of a company, monthly auto-alerts for unpaid invoices sent to primary users, and a prepayment option for financial institutions aimed at improving system usage and minimizing delays.

These enhancements form part of SECP’s broader strategic initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s digital regulatory infrastructure and respond to the evolving needs of stakeholders. The new features and revised fee structure will become available to users very soon, following the completion of necessary system updates. The SECP remains committed to fostering a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven regulatory environment that supports financial institutions and corporate entities throughout Pakistan.

