AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

Penalty imposed by CCP: CAT reserves verdict in a case filed by ICAP

Recorder Report Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has reserved its verdict in a case filed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) against a penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) over alleged price-fixing.

The case dates back to 2008, when CCP initiated suo motu proceedings against ICAP for issuing a revised Accounting Technical Release 14 (ATR-14). Approved at ICAP’s 197th Council meeting on July 25, 2008, the revised ATR-14 set minimum hourly charge-out rates and fixed minimum audit fees for public sector entities.

CCP found this in violation of Section 4(1) of the Competition Ordinance, 2007, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. The Commission declared ATR-14 null and void, directed ICAP to withdraw it from the Members’ Handbook, and publish a withdrawal notice in two newspapers. A fine of Rs. 1 million was also imposed.

ICAP challenged the decision before CAT. Representing ICAP, senior counsel Dr. Farrukh Nasim argued that the institute is a statutory regulator and has the authority to set minimum fees for audit engagements, especially for government institutions. He urged the tribunal to overturn the penalty.

CCP’s counsel countered that ICAP, though a regulatory body, cannot fix prices in a competitive market. The Commission termed such practices as collusive price-fixing—strictly prohibited under all modern competition laws.

The tribunal has reserved its judgment. The outcome is likely to impact how professional bodies operate within competitive sectors going forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP ICAP Competition Appellate Tribunal

Comments

200 characters

Penalty imposed by CCP: CAT reserves verdict in a case filed by ICAP

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories