Bank Alfalah launches app ‘Worklee’

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has launched the country’s first, human resources hiring and remote working app called Worklee. The application is designed to create diversified, inclusive and accessible employment opportunities for all segments of society.

The initiative is particularly aimed at women who want to work remotely, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and freelancers, removing barriers to accessing professional opportunities in a conventional work environment and thus enriching mutual experiences of both the resource as well as the Bank.

The Alfalah Worklee app provides a seamless and user-friendly platform where individuals can register, create a profile, apply for available job opportunities within Bank Alfalah as well as perform their jobs remotely where applicable.

The initiative aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) ‘Banking on Equality’ framework, reinforcing Bank Alfalah’s commitment to enabling inclusion and financial empowerment. Initially, the app will facilitate remote hiring and service delivering for contact center WhatsApp chat agent vacancies, with plans to expand into other roles in the future such as programmers/coders, based on business needs.

Regarding this initiative, Faisal Farooq Khan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Human Capital Group of Bank Alfalah, said that Bank Alfalah value providing equal employment opportunities to individuals facing challenges in conventional workplaces. Alfalah Worklee is a step towards breaking barriers, offering people from all walks of life the flexibility to work remotely and become financially independent, he added.

