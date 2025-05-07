AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

Bank Alfalah launches app ‘Worklee’

Recorder Report Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has launched the country’s first, human resources hiring and remote working app called Worklee. The application is designed to create diversified, inclusive and accessible employment opportunities for all segments of society.

The initiative is particularly aimed at women who want to work remotely, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and freelancers, removing barriers to accessing professional opportunities in a conventional work environment and thus enriching mutual experiences of both the resource as well as the Bank.

The Alfalah Worklee app provides a seamless and user-friendly platform where individuals can register, create a profile, apply for available job opportunities within Bank Alfalah as well as perform their jobs remotely where applicable.

The initiative aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) ‘Banking on Equality’ framework, reinforcing Bank Alfalah’s commitment to enabling inclusion and financial empowerment. Initially, the app will facilitate remote hiring and service delivering for contact center WhatsApp chat agent vacancies, with plans to expand into other roles in the future such as programmers/coders, based on business needs.

Regarding this initiative, Faisal Farooq Khan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Human Capital Group of Bank Alfalah, said that Bank Alfalah value providing equal employment opportunities to individuals facing challenges in conventional workplaces. Alfalah Worklee is a step towards breaking barriers, offering people from all walks of life the flexibility to work remotely and become financially independent, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bank alfalah SBP Worklee Worklee app

Comments

200 characters

Bank Alfalah launches app ‘Worklee’

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories