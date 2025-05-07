AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-05-07

Confidence, Misplaced?

BR Research Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

“...recent surveys suggest further improvement in both consumer and business sentiments…” reads an excerpt from the central bank’s May 2025 Monetary Policy Statement.

The State Bank of Pakistan appears to be in good spirits. In the previous monetary policy announcement back in March, policy rates were held steady, and the Business Confidence Index (BCI) had seen a 3 percentage point jump from the earlier reading. Fast forward to May, and the latest survey tells a more sobering tale: the BCI is now down 120 basis points from the last survey, and up by a mere 0.3 percentage points since March — hardly the kind of trend you’d cite to build a case for improved sentiment.

Clearly, all eggs seem to have been placed in the national headline inflation basket — and to be fair, there are valid reasons for doing so. But there's a difference between leaning on data and bending it to fit a preferred narrative. Truth be told, the latest Business Confidence Survey spells more warning signs than green shoots, and it’s a stretch to list it among the “key developments” influencing monetary policy direction.

A closer look shows that three of the four sectors covered in the April 2025 survey report a deterioration in sentiment versus February. Manufacturing has inched forward — but by just 0.2 percentage points. Meanwhile, construction, services, and wholesale & retail have all logged moderate to significant declines.

While the Current Business Confidence — which looks back over the last six months — is largely unchanged from February, the Expected Confidence for the next six months has taken a visible hit. The index is now at its lowest level since October 2024. More worryingly, inflation expectations over the same future horizon have worsened, reaching their highest point since August 2024.

In the manufacturing sector, sentiment around the rupee-dollar parity is now the lowest since July 2024. Expectations for production in the next six months have slid to a six-month low, and current capacity utilization is down over 2 percentage points since February. Year-on-year, the improvement is just a shade over 1 percentage point. None of this screams collapse — but none of it suggests robust recovery either, certainly not the sort you'd highlight three times in a policy statement as a silver lining.

Then there's the MPS mention of “increasing electricity generation” as an indicator that “economic activity is maintaining momentum.” But when you're running a marathon and still circling the track from 2018, it's hard to call it momentum. Most generation figures remain at or below 2018 levels, and one-off growth of 3 percent year-on-year for a single month is hardly a reliable signal of sustained pickup.

Finally, the MPS once again points to low-weight LSM segments, like furniture, as draggers of growth — and rightly so. The furniture sector, with just a 0.51 percent weight, has managed to wipe out nearly all the gains from the so-called “key segments” such as garments, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles. That said, one wonders what to make of non-so-key sectors — food, beverages, chemicals, cement, steel — all deep in red, and together heavier in combined weight than the celebrated ones.

State Bank of Pakistan policy rates Business Confidence Index BCI

Comments

200 characters

Confidence, Misplaced?

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories