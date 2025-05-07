4th ECO TPO forum meeting held

KARACHI: The 4th Economic Cooperation Organization, Trade Promotion Organization’s forum was held at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Head Office, Karachi, today 6th of May,2025. Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan & Türkiye heads of the of trade promotion organizations / nominees participated.

The meeting was chaired by Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. The meeting started with welcome note by Zahid Abbasi from Economic Cooperation Organization Secretariat. Zahid Abbasi welcomed all the delegates and highlighted the business opportunities that exist in the countries.

Faiz Ahmad highlighted the role of ECO. He highlighted that Trade and Commerce is one of the potent instruments for economic development and poverty alleviation. He highlighted the role of the bloc and felt happy that ECO is working on the formulation of ECO Vision 2026-2035.

The ECO Member presented their country statement on the role and the future road map on the importance of TPO in promotion of trade of the region.

ECO Trade and Development Bank role was also discussed and the need for stronger regional integration through ECO-TDB was emphasized.

The ECO Trade Agreement was discussed it was decided the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will make ECO Pavilion in its flagship event i.e. Food-AG which is scheduled to be held in October 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025