AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

Dollar trades lower, euro gains

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

NEW YORK: The US dollar traded lower against major currencies including the yen on Tuesday amid market jitters over hoped-for US trade deals, while the euro extended gains after the German parliament elected conservative leader Friedrich Merz as chancellor.

Investors are waiting to see if President Donald Trump’s administration provides details on trade deals it is reportedly negotiating with other countries, including China. Trump indicated on Sunday that some trade deals would be announced this week.

“The market is getting nervous that we’re starting to eat away at the schedule since the 90-day tariff reprieve without anything meaningful being announced,” said Eugene Epstein, head of structuring for North America at Moneycorp.

“There’s a lot of good sentiment but because of a distinct lack of formal substance that I’ve seen, I think the market is starting to get uneasy again.”

The US dollar was last down 0.59% against the Japanese yen at 142.815,. The Taiwanese dollar pared gains following a record rally against the greenback amid market disquiet over Trump’s tariffs. The currency was last down 2.6% to 29.919 per dollar.

The euro extended gains after Merz secured the votes needed to become German chancellor following a humiliating and unprecedented defeat on the first attempt. The single currency was last up 0.28% to $1.134550.

Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed the US trade deficit widened 14% to a record high of $140.5 billion in March as businesses boosted imports of goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs.

The Swiss franc weakened after Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel said the SNB is ready to intervene in currency markets and cut interest rates even below zero to prevent inflation falling below its price stability target. The US dollar was last up 0.35% against the Swiss franc at 0.82490.

Markets are focused on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision, where the US central bank is expected to hold rates steady.

The Bank of England also meets this week and is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday.

Britain’s pound gained 0.49% to $1.33620.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar trades lower, euro gains

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories