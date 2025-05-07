AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-07

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,110 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,961 tonnes of import cargo and 30,149 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 h0urs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,691 comprised of 96,886 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,574 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,363 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,278 tonnes of Dap & 69,860 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,149 comprised of 21,348 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 610 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,790 tonnes of Cement, 43,584 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,776 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Msc Desiree, Gfs Juno, Cypress Galaxy, Msc Posttano, X-Press Phoenix, Hemma Bhum, Ocean Tianchen & Ayien Cebi berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Sunny Honour, Pearl Island, Msc Desiree & Gfs Juno sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Lusail’ left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Mexico-V, Eleni-T, Ariadni, Yun Ding-19, Glen Cove and Nepta expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 136,686 tonnes, comprising 102,420 tonnes imports cargo and 34,266 export cargo carried in 2,550 Containers (1,480 TEUs Imports &1,070 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Silver Monika, FSM, MSC Mexico-V and GFS Juno & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ carrying Sun Flower oil/Soya Bean oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 6th May, while two more container ships, ONE Reassurance and Maersk Cape Town are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 07th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories