Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,110 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,961 tonnes of import cargo and 30,149 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 h0urs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,691 comprised of 96,886 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,574 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,363 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,278 tonnes of Dap & 69,860 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,149 comprised of 21,348 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 610 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,790 tonnes of Cement, 43,584 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,776 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Msc Desiree, Gfs Juno, Cypress Galaxy, Msc Posttano, X-Press Phoenix, Hemma Bhum, Ocean Tianchen & Ayien Cebi berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Sunny Honour, Pearl Island, Msc Desiree & Gfs Juno sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Lusail’ left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Mexico-V, Eleni-T, Ariadni, Yun Ding-19, Glen Cove and Nepta expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 136,686 tonnes, comprising 102,420 tonnes imports cargo and 34,266 export cargo carried in 2,550 Containers (1,480 TEUs Imports &1,070 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Silver Monika, FSM, MSC Mexico-V and GFS Juno & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ carrying Sun Flower oil/Soya Bean oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Tuesday 6th May, while two more container ships, ONE Reassurance and Maersk Cape Town are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 07th May, 2025.

