Pakistan Print 2025-05-07
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 06, 2025) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 07, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi 37-27 (°C) 02-00 (%) 36-27 (°C) 04-00 (%)
Lahore 34-24 (°C) 07-00 (%) 36-26 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 43-30 (°C) 01-00 (%) 44-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-27 (°C) 02-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-16 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 28-18 (ºC) 43-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 35-24 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Quetta 33-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 34-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 33-22 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:04 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
