Sports

India should not play Pakistan at all: Gambhir

BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2025 12:19am

Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that India should not engage in bilateral cricket with Pakistan at this time, citing broader national priorities.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Gambhir responded to a question about resuming cricket ties with Pakistan by stating, “My personal answer is absolutely no.”

While his remarks referenced broader national issues, Gambhir made it clear that in his view, cricket should not take precedence over national interests.

“Cricket matches, Bollywood movies, and artists are not more important than the people and jawans of the country,” Gambhir added.

His comments come as political tensions between India and Pakistan continue to impact cricketing relations. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, and have since only faced each other in multi-nation tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, also faces uncertainty due to the strained relations.

Mohsin Naqvi takes charge as new ACC president

Originally planned to be hosted in India, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly considering neutral venues such as Sri Lanka or the UAE to avoid logistical and political challenges.

If the situation between the two countries does not stabilise, cricketing sources suggest the tournament could be at risk of cancellation.

The ACC has yet to make a final decision, but ensuring participation from all member nations remains a priority for the regional body.

Indian government BJP Pakistan and India Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup INDIA VS PAKISTAN Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir Pahalgam attack

