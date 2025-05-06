PPPP’s Waqar Mehdi wins Senate by-elections

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Waqar Mehdi won the by-election on the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh held at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

Syed Waqar Mehdi secured 111 votes, while MQM-P’s Nighat Mirza got 36 votes while two votes were rejected due to wrong marking, said Returning Officer, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.

The polling was conducted from 9 am to 4 pm in the Sindh Assembly without any break. A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time.

The general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of PPP’s Senator Taj Haider.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the newly-elected senator, saying Mehdi’s victory is a clear reflection of the public’s trust in PPP.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has become an unbeatable political force,” he said.

The chief minister added that under Bilawal’s leadership, the party was continuously achieving success on both public and parliamentary fronts.