Pakistan launches strategic investment drive in UK to attract global capital

BR Web Desk Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 07:03pm

In a renewed push to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen Pakistan’s global economic standing, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali have arrived in London for a two-day visit aimed at engaging top international financial institutions.

The high-level delegation is scheduled to meet executives from major global firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group, the ministry of privatisation said in a statement.

The meetings will focus on presenting Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and exploring long-term strategic investment opportunities in key sectors.

The visit is being seen as part of the government’s broader effort to deepen economic ties with leading investors and promote private sector-led development.

UK govt official urges Pakistani firms to use their country as platform to go global

A major highlight of the trip will be Muhammad Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025.

The exclusive event will serve as a platform to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential, ongoing reforms, and commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly environment.

“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” said Muhammad Ali. “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business, with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”

Investment from UK ‘AI, HealthTech, FinTech sectors have great potential’

The initiative comes amid the government’s continued efforts to implement structural reforms and improve macroeconomic fundamentals. By opening up key sectors to foreign investment, the government hopes to accelerate growth and create new avenues for job creation and innovation.

Advisor to PM Muhammad Ali

