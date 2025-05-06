AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel attacks Yemen’s capital Sanaa, says Al-Masirah TV

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 07:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israel attacked Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Tuesday, Al-Masirah TV said, and eyewitnesses reported four strikes, after the Israeli military warned people to leave the area around the main airport.

The attack followed Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Monday in response to a Houthi missile that landed near Israel’s main air hub.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Yemen’s Houthis as the Iran-aligned group continues to launch attacks in response to Israel expanding operations in Gaza.

“Not evacuating puts you in danger,” the Israeli military said in its warning. It published a map of the area surrounding Sanaa International Airport.

Israel carried out strikes in the vicinity of Hodeidah on Monday which killed four people and injured 39, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port after Houthi attack on Israeli airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate after a missile launched by Houthis landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, which led to European and U.S. airlines canceling flights.

The Houthis have been firing at Israel and shipping in the Red Sea since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians.

Yemen Sanaa Yemen Houthis Israel attacks

Comments

200 characters

Israel attacks Yemen’s capital Sanaa, says Al-Masirah TV

KSE-100 closes over 500 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories