Israel attacks Yemen’s capital Sanaa, says Al-Masirah TV

Israel attacked Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Tuesday, Al-Masirah TV said, and eyewitnesses reported four strikes, after the Israeli military warned people to leave the area around the main airport.

The attack followed Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Monday in response to a Houthi missile that landed near Israel’s main air hub.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Yemen’s Houthis as the Iran-aligned group continues to launch attacks in response to Israel expanding operations in Gaza.

“Not evacuating puts you in danger,” the Israeli military said in its warning. It published a map of the area surrounding Sanaa International Airport.

Israel carried out strikes in the vicinity of Hodeidah on Monday which killed four people and injured 39, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port after Houthi attack on Israeli airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate after a missile launched by Houthis landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, which led to European and U.S. airlines canceling flights.

The Houthis have been firing at Israel and shipping in the Red Sea since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians.