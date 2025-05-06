AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

BR Web Desk Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 05:26pm

The United States has encouraged Pakistan to enhance its cotton imports, citing Pakistan’s local textile industry’s growing demand for high-quality cotton.

The remarks were made by Natalie A. Baker, the Charge d’Affaires (CDA) of the USA, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC).

The USPBC delegation was led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, Baker appreciated positive developments in agricultural trade, including the resumption of soybean exports from the US to Pakistan.

US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness, experts warn

“Enhanced cooperation in the cotton sector is also a key area for mutual growth, given Pakistan’s textile industry’s demand for high-quality cotton and the US’s position to meet this demand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kamal said that the government is preparing a comprehensive plan to address trade deficit with the US and market access issues of its companies.

“Efforts are underway to address trade deficit and market access issues through a comprehensive strategy involving relevant stakeholders,” said Jam, adding that the recent 90-day pause by US President Donald Trump in reciprocal tariffs is seen as “a significant opportunity for constructive engagement and building a sustainable, mutually beneficial roadmap”.

The commerce minister said that Pakistan values the United States as its largest export destination and deeply appreciates the strategic trade relationship.

Jam assured that Pakistan is committed to creating a conducive trade environment for US businesses and investors, upholding transparent, rules-based, and fair-trade practices, read the statement.

The federal minister highlighted that Pakistan’s economy is showing positive trends, with major macroeconomic indicators stabilising.

The government has undertaken focused reforms to improve the ease of doing business, making it more predictable and transparent, he said. These reforms include reductions in policy rate and inflation, lower electricity prices for businesses, and a commitment to policy consistency and regulatory transparency.

