AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.06%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.07%)
FCCL 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.53%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.03%)
OGDC 202.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.14%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
PAEL 42.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.76%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.37%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PTC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
SEARL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.96%)
SSGC 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-9.89%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.13%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.34%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,312 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2025 02:32pm

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) voiced concerns against the newly promulgated Ordinance No. IV of 2025, issued on May 2, terming it “a draconian measure” with “far-reaching and concerning amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, APTMA urged the government to immediately withdraw these amendments and engage with stakeholders “to ensure that any tax reforms are fair, transparent, and respectful of the rule of law”.

The federal government on Saturday promulgated “Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025” for immediate/ sudden recovery from taxpayers’ bank accounts or other movable/ immovable properties and sealing of business premises after the decision from higher courts without any further notice.

The ordinance has also empowered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to depute tax officials at manufacturing/ business premises to monitor production, supply, and stock of unsold goods.

However, APTMA, one of the country’s largest trade organization, expressed concerns that the amendments inserted into Sections 138 and 140 of the Income Tax Ordinance effectively “strip taxpayers of their legal rights and protections under the law”.

“The changes empower the FBR beyond reason and above the High Courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The revised provisions override legal timelines and judgments, granting FBR unfettered authority to enforce its demands regardless of judicial relief,” read the statement.

APTMA warned that the ordinance “dangerously expands the discretionary powers of the FBR, an institution already frequently criticised for high-handedness and harassment of compliant taxpayers”.

It said that by nullifying court decisions and prescribed timelines, the ordinance undermines the sanctity of the judicial process and the principle of due process enshrined in the constitution.

“It will only exacerbate the climate of fear and uncertainty for legitimate businesses, creating an environment detrimental to investment and growth,” it added.

Meanwhile, APTMA welcomed the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps).

“This is a commendable step that will aid in reviving economic activity and providing some relief to the beleaguered industrial sector. However, APTMA believes that a more substantial reduction in the policy rate was both justified and necessary.”

FBR APTMA Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Pakistan economy Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance 2025 Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance

Comments

200 characters

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

KIBOR plunges after SBP cut policy rate

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Bank Al Habib shuts representative office in Kenya

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

Read more stories