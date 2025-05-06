AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.06%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.07%)
FCCL 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.53%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.03%)
OGDC 202.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.14%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
PAEL 42.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.76%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.37%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PTC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
SEARL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.96%)
SSGC 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-9.89%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.13%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.34%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,312 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
Bangladesh’s ailing former premier Khaleda Zia returns home

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 02:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh on Tuesday after four months of medical treatment in London, drawing large crowds of flag-waving supporters and reigniting the opposition’s call for national elections.

Khaleda, 79, who leads the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), arrived on a special air ambulance arranged by Qatar’s Emir.

Greeted by senior BNP leaders, she smiled and waved from her wheelchair as thousands of supporters, some draped in Bangladesh and BNP flags, lined the streets leading to her residence. Red and green banners fluttered in the air, with chants of “The leader of the nation has returned!” echoing through the crowd.

Khaleda’s return adds fresh momentum to the BNP’s demand for elections by December.

Bangladesh Islamists rally in show of force

The country has been under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since Sheikh Hasina was removed as prime minister and fled to India in August following deadly protests.

Yunus pledged reforms and said the poll could be delayed until 2026.

The two women’s feud, known as the “Battle of the Begums” using the South Asian term of respect for a woman of high rank, has loomed over Bangladeshi politics for decades.

Khaleda has long suffered from liver cirrhosis, heart problems, diabetes, and arthritis.

Her legal troubles under Hasina’s government, including a 17-year prison sentence in corruption cases, were denounced by her party as politically driven.

She was released in 2020 on condition that she would not travel abroad.

