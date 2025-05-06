Sinner happy to return after doping ban but keeping expectations low for Italian Open

World number one Jannik Sinner said on Monday that he was heading into the Italian Open with low expectations as he makes his comeback after serving a three-month doping ban.

Sinner agreed a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began an immediate three-month suspension after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system via massages from his physiotherapist.

The three-times Grand Slam champion, who has not played since winning the Australian Open in January, will now hope to leave the doping saga behind him and build momentum for the French Open, which runs from May 25 to June 8.

The Italian was cleared to return to training from April 13, with his suspension ending on May 4.

“It’s a very, very low expectation tournament in general for me, it’s talking also results wise,” Sinner told reporters ahead of the Italian Open.

“What’s missing is the complete feedback of where my level is. That’s going to come then slowly with the time of playing, after the first round match I’m going to have a good picture of myself — where I am at.”

Despite missing out on three month’s action, the 23-year-old was assured of retaining the top ranking for his home tournament after his closest challenger Alexander Zverev crashed to an early defeat in Monte-Carlo Masters.

“For me personally good news that the Grand Slams were not included … This kind of agreement, I didn’t want to do it in the beginning. It was not easy for me to accept it because I know what really happened, but sometimes we have to choose the best in a very bad moment,” Sinner said.

“It’s all over now, so I’m happy to play tennis again.”

Sinner said last year was very difficult for him.

“I was in a tough situation and in the beginning of the Australian Open I struggled a lot. So, it was nice also to take a small break…,” he added.

“But I could feel that I’m not playing for quite a long time. The body still has to adjust the times … the blisters in hands they come again because you’re not used to it anymore.”