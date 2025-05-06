AIRLINK 155.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.62%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
OGDC 207.61 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (3.69%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
PPL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (4.22%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.45%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.81%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,793 Increased By 690.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 35,104 Increased By 295.3 (0.85%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2025 12:44pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with British government officials and business leaders.

During the three-day visit, the finance minister will address various investment forums and seminars to present a “clear picture of Pakistan’s economic landscape”, read a Finance Division statement.

According to the statement, Aurangzeb will participate in an investment roundtable titled “Pakistan Access Day” organised by Jefferies. He will also attend a roundtable discussion with UK tech investors on AI, mining and healthcare.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Investment, Muhammad Ali, will also accompany Aurangzeb at both these sessions, read the statement.

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

During the visit, the finance minister will visit His Majesty’s Treasury Department and meet with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lord Livermore, and other senior officials.

He will also visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and meet the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Leo Docherty, as well as other senior officials.

In addition, Aurangzeb will visit the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and hold meetings with its Chair, Richard Hughes, and his team.

He is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Bank of England and meet with Governor Andrew Bailey and his team.

Moreover, meetings with the chiefs of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are also on the agenda.

Furthermore, the finance minister will meet with Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of the UK Government Communication Service, along with his team. He will also hold meetings with Marcus Hall, Head of Cargill Global Trading UK, and officials from British American Tobacco.

Muhammad Ali investments Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan and UK

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Oil climbs $1 as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Read more stories