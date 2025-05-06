Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with British government officials and business leaders.

During the three-day visit, the finance minister will address various investment forums and seminars to present a “clear picture of Pakistan’s economic landscape”, read a Finance Division statement.

According to the statement, Aurangzeb will participate in an investment roundtable titled “Pakistan Access Day” organised by Jefferies. He will also attend a roundtable discussion with UK tech investors on AI, mining and healthcare.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Investment, Muhammad Ali, will also accompany Aurangzeb at both these sessions, read the statement.

During the visit, the finance minister will visit His Majesty’s Treasury Department and meet with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lord Livermore, and other senior officials.

He will also visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and meet the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Leo Docherty, as well as other senior officials.

In addition, Aurangzeb will visit the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and hold meetings with its Chair, Richard Hughes, and his team.

He is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Bank of England and meet with Governor Andrew Bailey and his team.

Moreover, meetings with the chiefs of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are also on the agenda.

Furthermore, the finance minister will meet with Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of the UK Government Communication Service, along with his team. He will also hold meetings with Marcus Hall, Head of Cargill Global Trading UK, and officials from British American Tobacco.