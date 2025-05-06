German bond yields at three week highs as investors await debt sales

AIRLINK 155.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.62%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
OGDC 207.61 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (3.69%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
PPL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (4.22%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.45%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.81%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,793 Increased By 690.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 35,104 Increased By 295.3 (0.85%)
May 06, 2025
Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 12:39pm

LONDON: Benchmark German government bond yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors braced for debt sales from the United States and Germany.

German 10-year bond yields dropped nearly 30 basis points in April as investors took refuge in the market as a safe haven amid a searing selloff in US Treasuries driven by tariffs that raised questions about the status of the world’s biggest bond market.

But German yields have risen 10 bps so far in May as risk assets have recovered.

On Tuesday, they were up 2 bps to 2.54%, their highest since April 14.

German bond yields rise as selloff intensifies ahead of ECB

Focus was on debt sales. Germany was expected to reopen an outstanding 30-year bond by syndication after hiring banks on Monday, according to a lead manager, while the US will auction $42 billion in 10-year notes.

Italian bond yields were also up 2 bps to 3.64%, putting the closely-watched spread they pay over German debt at 107 bps.

Traders were pricing in more than a 90% chance of a rate cut from the ECB in June and roughly 60 bps of total cuts by the end of the year.

Investors will also examine final euro zone business activity data for April.

