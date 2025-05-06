AIRLINK 155.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.25%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
OGDC 207.74 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (3.76%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.67%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
PPL 154.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.05%)
PRL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.92%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,726 Increased By 624.1 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,079 Increased By 269.9 (0.78%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Norway’s Telenor lags first-quarter core earnings expectations

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 10:32am

Norwegian telecom operator Telenor reported first-quarter earnings slightly below analysts’ expectations on Tuesday but said it had continued to grow service revenues above inflation on an organic basis in the Nordics.

Telenor’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before other items rose to 8.64 billion Norwegian crowns ($832.82 million) in the January-March quarter, from 8.51 billion a year earlier.

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact, PTCL chief says

Analysts, on average, had expected 8.67 billion crowns in a company-compiled poll.

“In Asia, we were encouraged by Grameenphone’s quarter-on-quarter improvement, although it is premature to determine if this represents a trend,” CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer said in a statement.

Telenor Norway CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer

Comments

200 characters

Norway’s Telenor lags first-quarter core earnings expectations

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Oil climbs $1 as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Read more stories