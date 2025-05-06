AIRLINK 157.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.56%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
FFL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
FLYNG 35.59 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.75%)
HUBC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.77%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.11%)
MLCF 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
OGDC 201.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.64%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
PPL 149.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.52%)
PRL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
SSGC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
SYM 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.05%)
BR100 12,251 Increased By 102.4 (0.84%)
BR30 35,609 Increased By 215.2 (0.61%)
KSE100 114,819 Increased By 717 (0.63%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 269.6 (0.77%)
Markets

Indian rupee to slip at open on Chinese yuan-led Asia FX weakness

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 08:11am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to weaken at the open on Tuesday, mirroring losses in the offshore Chinese yuan, triggered by soft economic data and the daily central bank fix.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.40-84.42 to the U.S. dollar compared with 84.25 in the previous session.

Recent price action suggests “sizeable” buying interest in USD/INR in the 84-84.25 range, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. Further, the rupee appears more vulnerable than usual to moves in Asian currencies, especially the yuan, he added.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped 0.5% to weaken to 7.2350 to the U.S. dollar. The offshore yuan had hit a multi-month high of 7.1832 on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China’s yuan midpoint deviation from the neutral forecast narrowed to -500 pips from -700 pips, which analysts said was a sign that the central bank wants to curb rapid appreciation in the yuan.

Meanwhile, China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in April, weighed down by uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs, a private sector survey released on Tuesday showed, dampening demand for the yuan.

Other Asian currencies dropped alongside the yuan.

Indian rupee rally likely to extend on positive Asian cues, inflow hopes

The Malaysian ringgit declined 0.8% and the Indonesian rupiah slipped 0.3%. The Taiwanese dollar dropped 3%.

The decline in Asian currencies came after a recent rally on optimism that the worst of the U.S. tariff concerns had passed. Both the U.S. and China have signalled a willingness to resume trade talks, while President Donald Trump indicated that Washington is pursuing trade deals with India, South Korea, and Japan.

The rupee, buoyed by the rally in Asian currencies, had strengthened to 83.77 last Friday before the Reserve Bank of India intervened to cap further appreciation.

The 83.75–83.80 level marks the near-term bottom for the USD/INR pair, a currency trader said.

