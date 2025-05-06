AIRLINK 157.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.56%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
FFL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
FLYNG 35.59 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.75%)
HUBC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.05%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.11%)
MLCF 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
OGDC 201.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.64%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
PPL 149.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.52%)
PRL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
SSGC 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.05%)
BR100 12,251 Increased By 102.4 (0.84%)
BR30 35,609 Increased By 215.2 (0.61%)
KSE100 114,819 Increased By 717 (0.63%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 269.6 (0.77%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 07:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global stocks held tight ranges on Tuesday and the dollar clawed back some of its recent losses against Asian counterparts as investors revived concerns about U.S. tariffs and their impact on economic growth.

Those worries coupled with pledges from key oil producers to boost supply also kept crude prices languishing near four-year lows.

The focus in Asia has shifted to currencies following the Taiwan dollar’s surge in recent sessions, which has stoked speculation that a revaluation of regional foreign exchange was on the cards to win U.S. trade concessions.

Its rally suggested a big unwinding is under way and shines a light on one economy among many where years of big trade surpluses have built up large long dollar positions at exporters and insurers that are now under question and on edge.

The heat turned to Hong Kong on Tuesday, where the de facto central bank bought $7.8 billion to stop the local currency from strengthening and breaking its peg to the greenback.

“The real action today is in Asian FX,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

“If these currencies keep strengthening sharply, it could spark fears of a ‘reverse Asian currency crisis’, with potential ripple effects in the bond market amid fears that Asian institutions reassess their unhedged exposure to Treasury holdings.”

On the mainland, China’s yuan strengthened to its highest level since March 20 at 7.23 per dollar. The Taiwan dollar was last at 30 per U.S. dollar in early trading on Tuesday, not far from the near three-year high of 29.59 it touched on Monday as it jumped 8% over two days.

In stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% lower with Japan closed for a holiday. Taiwan stocks slipped 0.3%.

Asian stocks rise on signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions

Chinese markets returned from a holiday with the blue-chip index opening slightly higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.2%.

Investor attention has been on the possibility of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China after Beijing last week said it was evaluating an offer from Washington to hold talks over tariffs.

But with few details, uncertainty has reigned with investors left trying to make sense of headlines coming out of the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington is meeting with many countries, including China, and that his main priority with China is to secure a fair deal.

Trump also on Monday slapped a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States but offered little clarity on how the levies would be implemented.

Saxo’s Chanana said tariff headlines are doing more to drive market direction. “And that means the tactical risk-reward could still be tilted to the upside with hard data holding up and sentiment buoyed by hopes of trade deals.”

Data on Monday showed the U.S. services sector’s growth picked up in April, while a measure of prices paid by businesses for materials and services raced to the highest level in more than two years, signaling a building up in inflation pressures due to tariffs.

Attention shifts to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady but the spotlight will be on how policymakers are likely to navigate a tariff-ridden path.

“The markets want confirmation that the Fed intends to cut rates through any price shock that tariffs cause, just as is currently priced-in,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

Traders are pricing in 75 basis points of easing this year with the first move possibly in July, LSEG data showed.

In commodities, oil steadied on Tuesday after hitting four-year lows in the previous session that was driven by an OPEC+ decision to accelerate output increases.

Gold prices touched a one-week high on safe-haven demand.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

Oil steadies after falling to four-year lows in previous session

UK issues travel advisory for Pakistan, India

Pakistan refineries say catering to fuel needs of armed forces

HEC tells Senate body: USAID has stopped scholarships for Pakistani students

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Read more stories