Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting Monday with a high-level delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) led by Esperanza Jelalian, Vice President of the US Pakistan Business Council, said a press release issued on Monday.

The delegation comprised leading American investors and representatives from prominent US businesses operating in or exploring opportunities in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the continued interest and investment by US companies in Pakistan and appreciated the participation of US officials and business representatives in the recently held Pakistan Minerals Forum. He underscored the vast potential for expanding Pakistan-US economic cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as energy, minerals, agriculture, and digital services.

During the meeting, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a conducive and enabling business environment for both domestic and foreign investors. He informed the delegation that the government was carefully reviewing policy suggestions, including those related to the taxation regime, submitted by industry bodies and business forums—including USPBC—as part of the consultative process ahead of the forthcoming federal budget. He reiterated the government’s intention to support sustainable and profitable business growth for US and other international investors in Pakistan. The finance minister also recalled his recent visit to the United States to attend the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings. He briefed the delegation on his extensive engagements during the visit, which included over 70 interactions over a six-day period with a wide range of stakeholders including government counterparts, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), investment banks, multilateral and bilateral partners, rating agencies, think tanks, and leading international media outlets.

