AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-06

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

Press Release Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting Monday with a high-level delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) led by Esperanza Jelalian, Vice President of the US Pakistan Business Council, said a press release issued on Monday.

The delegation comprised leading American investors and representatives from prominent US businesses operating in or exploring opportunities in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the continued interest and investment by US companies in Pakistan and appreciated the participation of US officials and business representatives in the recently held Pakistan Minerals Forum. He underscored the vast potential for expanding Pakistan-US economic cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as energy, minerals, agriculture, and digital services.

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

During the meeting, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a conducive and enabling business environment for both domestic and foreign investors. He informed the delegation that the government was carefully reviewing policy suggestions, including those related to the taxation regime, submitted by industry bodies and business forums—including USPBC—as part of the consultative process ahead of the forthcoming federal budget. He reiterated the government’s intention to support sustainable and profitable business growth for US and other international investors in Pakistan. The finance minister also recalled his recent visit to the United States to attend the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings. He briefed the delegation on his extensive engagements during the visit, which included over 70 interactions over a six-day period with a wide range of stakeholders including government counterparts, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), investment banks, multilateral and bilateral partners, rating agencies, think tanks, and leading international media outlets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Muhammad Aurangzeb US Pakistan Business Council USPBC

Comments

200 characters

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories