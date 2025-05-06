Oil refineries’ CEOs brief Aurangzeb about investment plans

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting Monday with a delegation comprising chief executive officers (CEOs) of Pakistan’s leading oil refineries at the Finance Division, said a press release issued on Monday.

The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officials from the Finance and Revenue Division also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the refinery heads briefed the finance minister and his team on their upcoming investment plans, which include multi-billion-dollar plant upgrades aimed at enhancing the domestic production capacity of petrol and diesel.

The delegation highlighted that these upgrades, once implemented, have the potential to save the country close to USD 1 billion annually in foreign exchange by reducing reliance on imported refined fuels.

The refinery representatives also raised concerns regarding the change in the sales tax regime on petroleum products, specifically the shift from zero-rated to exempt supplies.

They explained that this change has led to a significant increase in both operational and capital expenditure for the refining sector, adversely impacting the financial viability of their planned upgrades.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation and appreciated the vital role played by the refining sector in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security and reducing the import bill.

He assured the CEOs that the government would carefully review their concerns, especially those relating to the sales tax exemptions, and added that the issue would be addressed in a manner that supports the continued growth and modernisation of the domestic refining industry.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to enabling long-term investment in the energy sector and promoting sustainable industrial development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025