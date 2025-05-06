AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
May 06, 2025

SCP awarded $130m banking mandate by Siemens Energy

Published 06 May, 2025

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan has been awarded a comprehensive USD 130 million banking mandate by Siemens Energy approved in January 2025. The mandate covers variety of banking products that further solidify Standard Chartered’s position as a trusted banking partner for global corporations operating in Pakistan.

The partnership is a testament to the bank’s strong network, on-the-ground capabilities, robust digital infrastructure, and a deep understanding of both local and cross-border financial ecosystems.

Under the mandate, SC Pakistan will deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to the energy sector’s complex operational needs, while also offering bespoke working capital strategies to enhance liquidity and efficiency. In addition, the Bank will provide employee banking services to Siemens Energy’s local workforce ensuring a seamless banking experience with access to a range of retail banking products and digital services.

The agreement was signed by Rehan Shaikh, CEO and Head of Coverage, SC Pakistan and Nadeem Kazmi, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Pakistan. Present at the signing were senior management officials from both companies including Stella Choe, Global Head Corporate Coverage, Standard Chartered and Imran Saeed, Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance Middle East and Africa, Siemens Energy.

Commenting on the agreement, Rehan Shaikh said that Standard Chartered is pleased to undertake this important mandate and partner with Siemens Energy in Pakistan. This agreement reflects our ability to deliver value-added solutions that support our clients’ growth and operational needs.

Commenting on the agreement, Nadeem Kazmi said that Siemens Energy’s decision to award Standard Chartered this important mandate is a testament to their network strength, expertise in innovative solutions and commitment to supporting our business growth.

“We are confident that this partnership will streamline our operations and create lasting value for our stakeholders,” he added.

