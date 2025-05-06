Opposition alliance unveils 15-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan) on Monday made public 15-points national agenda to address the challenges facing the country and to formulate a future strategy.

The head of the Movement Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, Allama Nasir Abbas, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and other opposition leaders addressed the ceremony regarding the national agenda of the movement.

Khokhar, while presenting the national agenda, stated that the desire was to highlight the problems facing the opposition alliance in Pakistan, adding there was nothing in this agenda that is against the law. Only if the sanctity of the people and the state is not violated in any way, then the state will be able to move forward, he added.

He presented the points which included that the alliance rejects the rigging of the 2024 elections. “We demand that elections be held again,” said Khokar, adding that freedom of expression was taken away by the amendment to the PECA Act, the independence of the judiciary was taken away through the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The responsibilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces should be carried out within their jurisdiction. The government writ and the deteriorating law and order situation in the country are viewed with concern. The alliance demands that the National Action Plan be implemented strictly. It has become difficult for the middle class to live, as well as, for business people to do business.

He further said that this alliance demand that water resources be distributed legally. The canals issue should be resolved by the Council of Common Interests. The rights of the provinces cannot be taken away. Missing persons should be brought before the judiciary in accordance with the law. Armed terrorist organisations can be confronted without taking away the rights of citizens. All restrictions imposed on the internet should be lifted. This alliance supports holding free local elections. All political prisoners, including the founder of PTI, should be released.

Central leader of PTI and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the alliance of opposition parties has put the national agenda before the nation and is the same agenda on which they held the national conference.

He said that on the 7th, they are going to Punjab, and want to keep the national agenda. We will also discuss the issues of Punjab during this time, said Qaiser, adding that they will also hold such conferences in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that they are very concerned about the situation in Pakistan’s units. The Balochistan government currently does not practically represent the people, he added.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that they fully support this national agenda and this is the time to unite the country. He also proposed all political parties should form a national government together and save Pakistan.

