Fazl asks why PM was not present in NA

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday lamented the absence of the prime minister, the foreign minister and the defence minister from the National Assembly session.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the JUI chief said that the country was going through a critical situation. “India is trying to create a problem but the Pakistan’s defence is strong and the entire nation is standing in one row”, said the JUI chief, adding that they were expecting a resolution; however, the prime minister, the foreign minister and the defence minister were not present in the house.

“To whom will they convey their views”, said Maulana, adding that India has challenged them and the government should take the Parliament into confidence regarding the preparations. He said that they boycotted the proceedings of the Parliament, adding that the army does not fight the war alone, the entire nation is together. He said that everything else should be left behind for the sake of the country’s unity.

He said that India was talking about war, while the Modi government was not getting public support. It is the government’s job to call an all-parties’ conference, said the JUI chief while replying to a question, adding that if they call an all-parties’ conference, there will be talk of division. If it is deemed, to call an all-parties’ conference, then they will contact former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He said that Modi has suffered a clear defeat in Kashmir. Modi is sectarian, wants to divide Muslims by creating riots, the JUI chief added.

