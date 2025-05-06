Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 223,816 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,667 tonnes of import cargo and 97,149 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 126,667 comprised of 61,251 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,593 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,113 tonnes of Chickpeas & 57,710 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 97,149 comprised of 34,910 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 610 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,945 tonnes of Cement,43,584 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships, namely Eleni T, Hyundai Earth, Navios, Beyond 2 & Swan Lake berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships namely Ocean Wave, Nefeli, Wan He, Sheng Li Ji, Cosco New York, Eleni T, Hyundai Earth & X-Press Kohima sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘CMA CGM Bianca’ left the port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Southern Wolf’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 91,486 tonnes, comprising 81,311 tonnes imports cargo and 10,175 export cargo carried in 634 Containers (632 TEUs Imports &02 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Glen Cove’ & three more ships, Eleni, Meghna Venus and Pelegic Trapon scheduled to load/offload Chemicals, Container, Rice and Gas oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT, MW-1 and FOTCO are respectively on Monday 5th May, while three more container ships, MSC Mexico-V, MSC Positano and GFS Juno are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 06th May, 2025.

