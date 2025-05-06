AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-06

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 223,816 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,667 tonnes of import cargo and 97,149 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 126,667 comprised of 61,251 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,593 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,113 tonnes of Chickpeas & 57,710 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 97,149 comprised of 34,910 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 610 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,945 tonnes of Cement,43,584 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships, namely Eleni T, Hyundai Earth, Navios, Beyond 2 & Swan Lake berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships namely Ocean Wave, Nefeli, Wan He, Sheng Li Ji, Cosco New York, Eleni T, Hyundai Earth & X-Press Kohima sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘CMA CGM Bianca’ left the port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Southern Wolf’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 91,486 tonnes, comprising 81,311 tonnes imports cargo and 10,175 export cargo carried in 634 Containers (632 TEUs Imports &02 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Glen Cove’ & three more ships, Eleni, Meghna Venus and Pelegic Trapon scheduled to load/offload Chemicals, Container, Rice and Gas oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT, MW-1 and FOTCO are respectively on Monday 5th May, while three more container ships, MSC Mexico-V, MSC Positano and GFS Juno are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 06th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories