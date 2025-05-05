AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian IT firm Coforge’s profit misses expectations on higher costs

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 08:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s Coforge, opens new tab posted fourth-quarter profit below estimates, as the IT services company was hurt by increased expenses.

Its consolidated net profit rose 16.8% to 2.61 billion rupees ($31 million) for the quarter ended March 31, below analysts’ expectation of 2.81 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

A spike in Coforge’s acquisition and merger related costs pushed up its total expenses by 49%.

Its revenue from operations rose to 34.1 billion rupees from 23.18 billion rupees last year, but came in below analysts’ expectation of 35.20 billion rupees.

Coforge’s order intake for the quarter rose to $2.1 billion, from $774 million last year.

Key context

Coforge has been trying to boost its revenue through various acquisitions and had recently completed the purchase of India-based Cigniti Technologies, opens new tab and U.S.-based Rythmos and Xceltrait.

In contrast, rival Mphasis, opens new tab which beat, opens new tab profit expectations last week on strong deal wins.

However, larger peers, Tata Consultancy Services, opens new tab and Infosys, opens new tab have flagged a difficult year ahead as the global economic uncertainty propagates cautious client spending.

The $283 billion-sector is facing challenges due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies, which are causing uncertainty and delays in technology spending decisions among its major clients.

India Coforge Indian IT firm

Comments

200 characters

Indian IT firm Coforge’s profit misses expectations on higher costs

FY2024-25: achieving targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging, says SBP

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

Read more stories