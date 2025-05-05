AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US offers $1,000 stipend to encourage migrants to self-deport

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 08:23pm

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration will offer a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to migrants who elect to voluntarily “self deport” from the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

The stipend and potential airfare for migrants who voluntarily depart would cost less than an actual deportation, the agency said. The average cost of arresting, detaining and deporting someone without legal status is currently about $17,000, according to DHS.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, took office in January pledging to deport millions of people but so far has trailed deportations under his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. Biden’s administration faced high levels of illegal immigration and quickly returned many caught crossing the border.

The Trump administration has deported 152,000 people since January 20, according to DHS, lower than the 195,000 deported from February-April last year under Biden. Trump’s administration has tried to encourage migrants to leave voluntarily by threatening steep fines, trying to strip away legal status, and deporting migrants to notorious prisons in Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. In March, the administration launched a rebranded app called CBP Home to facilitate self-deportation. The app, previously called CBP One, was used by the Biden administration to allow migrants to enter the U.S. legally. Trump previewed the stipend plan in April, saying the U.S. would consider allowing migrants to return.

“If they’re good, if we want them back in, we’re going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can,” he said.

In the announcement on Monday, DHS said people who choose to leave “may help preserve” the ability to return legally, but did not cite any specific pathway or program.

Donald Trump US migrants self deport

Comments

200 characters

US offers $1,000 stipend to encourage migrants to self-deport

FY2024-25: achieving targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging, says SBP

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

Read more stories