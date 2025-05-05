Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to regional peace and stability

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to continue working closely to enhance mutual understanding and build a strong foundation for economic and strategic cooperation in the region.

This agreement was reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on Monday, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi conveyed cordial greetings from the Iranian leadership and reaffirmed Tehran’s desire to further deepen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the Iranian delegation and highlighted the historical, cultural, and religious bonds that unite the two neighbouring nations.

He expressed appreciation for the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on major regional and international developments.

Ishaq Dar shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behaviour since the Pahalgam incident.

He firmly rejected unsubstantiated attempts to implicate Pakistan in the incident, reiterating Islamabad’s call for an international, transparent, and impartial investigation to establish the facts.

He further noted that such allegations appear to be a tactic to divert global attention from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Emphasising that Pakistan has consistently denounced terrorism in all its forms, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the country’s frontline role in the fight against terror and the significant sacrifices it had made in this struggle.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister at this critical juncture.