Nushki fuel tanker blast: death toll reaches 19

QUETTA: The death toll from an oil tanker blast in Balochistan’s Nushki jumped to 19, officials said Monday, a week after the incident.

Crowds had gathered to douse the flames of the burning tanker after it pulled over near a market, when it exploded.

More than 40 people were injured, many of them transported to the mega city of Karachi for treatment.

“The death toll climbs to 19,” local police official Muhammad Hasan Mengal told AFP.

Fuel tanker explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

The incident happened on April 28 in Nushki, a district of Balochistan province.

He said police were investigating the possibility of negligence.