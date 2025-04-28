AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Fuel tanker explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 08:03pm

A petrol-laden tanker erupted into a massive fireball near a busy terminal in Nushki on Monday, injuring at least 50 people, Aaj News reported.

The tanker, parked at the terminal, suddenly caught fire, drawing a large crowd before exploding.

Bomb blast martyrs three police officers in Mastung

Local hospitals were overwhelmed, with emergency protocols activated to handle the influx of casualties.

Officials confirmed several victims were in critical condition, with plans underway to transfer the most severely injured to Quetta’s specialized burn units.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out while the tanker was stationary, though the exact cause remains unclear.

Authorities have launched an investigation but warned that bystanders gathering near flammable vehicles during emergencies exacerbated the tragedy.

