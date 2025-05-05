AIRLINK 156.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
CPHL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 44.78 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.08%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
MLCF 71.74 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.31%)
OGDC 200.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.03%)
PPL 148.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.71%)
PRL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.87%)
PTC 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.01%)
SEARL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
SSGC 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TRG 63.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
WAVESAPP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
BR100 12,118 Decreased By -42 (-0.35%)
BR30 35,418 Increased By 62 (0.18%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 04:09pm

NEW DELHI: Air France and Germany’s Lufthansa were among global carriers avoiding Pakistani airspace, airlines and flight trackers showed on Monday, as tension between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan stays high after a deadly attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month.

India took measures such as closing its airspace to Pakistan airlines, while Pakistan barred those owned or operated by its neighbour, suspended trade and halted special visas for Indians, although it let international airlines use its airspace.

Lufthansa Group’s airlines are “avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice” it said in a statement to Reuters, although that will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia, and added that it is monitoring developments.

Flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea. British Airways and Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,” Air France said in a statement, citing the “recent evolution of tensions” between India and Pakistan.

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

The carrier said it was altering its flight schedule and flight plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, entailing longer flight times.

Lufthansa Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly nearly an hour longer on Sunday because it took a longer route, data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

Besides the longer distances and higher fuel costs for airlines, the alterations are set to cut Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which can run into hundreds of dollars a flight, depending on aircraft weight and distance covered.

Pakistan’s reserves with the central bank stand at $10.2 billion, barely enough to cover two months worth of imports. Pakistan’s civil aviation authority declined to comment.

Pakistan Lufthansa Air France Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan shut its airspace Ho Chi Minh

Comments

200 characters

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains Rs7,800 in Pakistan

PSX recovers losses, KSE-100 up over 200 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Read more stories