AIRLINK 155.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.98%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
OGDC 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
PPL 148.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.25%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,210 Decreased By -146 (-0.41%)
KSE100 113,865 Decreased By -249.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,738 Decreased By -179.3 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Brazil police foil bomb plot targeting packed Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 12:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazilian police said on Sunday that they had thwarted a bomb attack planned for Lady Gaga’s historic concert that drew over 2 million people to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state, working in coordination with the Justice Ministry, said the plot was orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and the radicalization of teenagers, including self-harm and violent content as a form of social belonging.

According to the Rio city hall, 2.1 million people attended the concert of the American pop icon.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police said in a statement.

The Justice Ministry said the recruiters identified themselves as members of Gaga’s global fan base, known as the “Little Monsters.”

The operation was based on a report by the ministry’s Cyber Operations Lab following a tip-off from Rio state police intelligence, which uncovered digital cells encouraging violent behavior among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbolism.

Fly with a smile: Brazil airlines cheer Lady Gaga-driven demand

A man described as the group’s leader was arrested in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm, while a teenager in Rio de Janeiro was detained for storing child pornography.

Authorities carried out over a dozen search and seizure warrants across the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo.

Rio de Janeiro Brazilian police Lady Gaga Lady Gaga concert

Comments

200 characters

Brazil police foil bomb plot targeting packed Lady Gaga concert in Rio

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories