AIRLINK 155.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.98%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
OGDC 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
PPL 148.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.25%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,210 Decreased By -146 (-0.41%)
KSE100 113,865 Decreased By -249.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,738 Decreased By -179.3 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 11:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are increasingly clogging up the wheels of a world economy which for decades were greased by predictable and relatively free trade.

Big-name multinationals right down to niche e-commerce players last week cut sales targets, warned of job cuts and reviewed their business plans, while major economies revised down growth prospects amid bleak data read-outs.

While financial markets are betting the US and China will pull back from an all-out trade war and that Trump will cut deals to avert higher tariffs on others, the sheer uncertainty of where this ends has become a major drag factor in itself.

EU seeks to cut remaining Russian gas ties, but legal options limited

“US tariff policy is a serious negative shock for the world in the near term,” said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, group chief economist at French bank BNP Paribas.

“The US tariffs end-game may be further away and at a higher level than previously thought,” she said of blanket US tariffs currently set at a baseline of 10% alongside higher, sector-specific charges on products such as steel, aluminium and autos.

Beijing said on Friday it was evaluating an offer from Washington to hold talks over 145% US tariffs, to which it has responded with 125% levies.

Trump’s administration has also suggested it is close to deals with countries including India, South Korea and Japan to avert more tariffs in weeks to come.

In the meantime companies such as Swedish appliances maker Electrolux slashed its outlook while Volvo Cars , computer gadget maker Logitech and drinks giant Diageo abandoned their targets on the uncertainty.

Last week’s removal of the “de minimis” duty-free treatment of e-commerce packages worth less than $800 for products from China is a hammer-blow for many smaller players.

“We’re going from zero to 145%, which is really untenable for companies and untenable for customers,” said Cindy Allen, CEO of Trade Force Multiplier, a global trade consultancy.

“I’ve seen a lot of small to medium-sized businesses just choose to exit the market altogether.”

Silver lining

The tariff outlook prompted the Bank of Japan to cut its growth forecasts last week, while trade tensions were cited by forecasters in growth outlook downgrades for the Netherlands and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

While the official measures of activity in top economies are still catching up with the downbeat mood, it is surfacing in the closely-watched surveys of purchasing managers at factories around the world.

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, one such survey showed last week, while a similar UK readout showed British factory exports last month shrinking at their sharpest pace in almost five years.

Economists were quick to caution that a stronger-looking read-out from export-focused Germany might largely be due to factories front-loading business to get it out of the door before the tariffs took effect.

“(This) means that there might be a backlash in the coming months,” warned Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank AG.

However, while front-loading may also have helped India to a 10-month high in manufacturing growth in April, analysts noted the country - which faces lower tariffs than China and towards which Apple has shifted some output - could end up a genuine winner.

“India is well positioned to be an alternative to China as a supplier of goods to the US in the immediate term,” emerging markets economist Shilan Shah at Capital Economics said, predicting punitive tariffs on China were “here to stay”.

For now, most economists are calling the Trump tariff gambit a “demand shock” to the world economy which, by making imports more expensive for American businesses and consumers, will sap activity elsewhere.

The silver lining could be that this reduces inflationary pressures and so will give central banks elsewhere greater scope to boost the economy with interest rate cuts - something the Bank of England is seen taking advantage of this week.

But what is yet to play out is whether Trump’s bid to re-balance the trading system in America’s favour finally prompts others to revamp their own economies: for example if China moves to raise stimulus for its domestic economy, or euro zone countries remove the barriers that still hold back their single market.

Bank of Japan BNP Paribas global economy US President Donald Trump’s tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories