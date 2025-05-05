AIRLINK 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.39%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.41%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 84.44 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
FFL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.98%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
OGDC 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
PPL 148.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.25%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.49%)
BR30 35,208 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.42%)
KSE100 113,868 Decreased By -245.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,739 Decreased By -178.2 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU seeks to cut remaining Russian gas ties, but legal options limited

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS/LONDON: The European Union will on Tuesday announce a roadmap to phase out the bloc’s remaining gas ties with Moscow, but in the absence of sanctions it will be difficult for buyers to exit gas contracts using legal options such as force majeure.

The roadmap comes as the U.S. is pushing Russia for a peace deal with Ukraine. If reached, the deal may reopen the door for Russian energy and ease sanctions.

Around 19% of Europe’s gas still comes from Russia, via the TurkStream pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, and the European Union has a non-binding goal to end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.

The Commission is exploring legal options to allow European companies to invoke force majeure and break their Russian gas contracts without facing penalties, as well as measures to forbid companies from entering into new contracts for Russian gas, a senior EU official said last month.

Lawyers and analysts said it was doubtful that force majeure would work, given the years that have passed since the EU vowed to end Russian gas imports in 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Agnieszka Ason, an independent energy lawyer specialising in LNG contracts, said that for force majeure to be declared, a supplier has to breach the contract, for example, through non-delivery. But remaining Russian supplies have been proved to be working well over three years of war.

“Any deliberate action that the EU would undertake already weakens the force majeure case. It’s the opposite of what force majeure as a concept is about,” said Ason, who is also a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Legal experts said that sanctioning Russian gas imports is the most effective measure to phase out Russian gas.

That would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU countries, but Slovakia and Hungary have sought to maintain close political and business ties with Russia, and the latter has vowed to block energy sanctions.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, Gazprom and European companies have launched legal cases and counterclaims over breached gas contracts and missed payments. Based on court documents, Reuters calculations estimate these disputes to be worth around 18.5 billion euros ($21 billion).

Contracts with Russian gas firm Gazprom include “take-or-pay” terms that require buyers that refuse gas deliveries to still pay for up to 95% of the contracted volumes.

David Haverbeke, partner at law firm Fieldfisher, said the EU should focus on helping companies argue that a change in circumstances since 2022, such as the risks of purchasing Russian gas versus other supplies, should give them grounds to renegotiate, and potentially quit, their Russian contracts.

Russia’s Gazprom returns to annual profit in 2024, earning $14.8bn

“I would try to rely on EU regulation passed since 2023 and invoke hardship based on the changes in the regulatory framework,” he said.

Another option could be forcing companies to make future Russian LNG purchases via an EU joint buying scheme - and setting a maximum quota on the volumes that could be bought, Haverbeke added.

LNG European Union Gazprom

Comments

200 characters

EU seeks to cut remaining Russian gas ties, but legal options limited

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories