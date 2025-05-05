AIRLINK 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.39%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 84.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
FCCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.22%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
OGDC 200.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.31%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.94%)
PPL 149.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.21%)
PRL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
SYM 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.72%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.49%)
BR30 35,208 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.42%)
KSE100 113,847 Decreased By -267.2 (-0.23%)
KSE30 34,738 Decreased By -179.2 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Riyan Parag hits six sixes in a row but Rajasthan fall short in chase

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 11:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag became the first batter in the Indian Premier League’s history to smash six sixes off successive deliveries he faced even if it could not prevent their narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chasing 207 for win at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Rajasthan slumped to 71-5 in the eighth over but Parag turned the match on its head with 95 off 45 balls.

Teammate Shimron Hetmyer took a single off the first ball in the 13th over from Kolkata spinner Moeen Ali to bring Parag on strike and carnage ensued. Parag hit each of the next four balls for a six but Moeen, trying to bowl outside the batter’s hitting arc, followed it with a wide ball.

Parag was in no mood to relent though and hit Moeen’s final delivery of the over for another six.

Hetmyer took a single off the first delivery of the next over from Varun Chakravarthy and Parag, back on strike, reverse swept the spinner over backward point for his sixth consecutive sixes.

“The ground is very, very fast. So I knew I had my boundaries if I just stood in there,” said Parag, whose dismissal in the 18th over allowed Kolkata to prevail by one run.

South Africa’s Rabada admits to failing drug test

“The wicket was a little tricky. It was stopping and turning. I just had to pick my battles and I thought I did that pretty well until when I got out.”

The 23-year-old has hit 26 sixes this season and is currently fourth in the six-hitters’ list headed by Lucknow Super Kings batter Nicholas Pooran (34).

Rajasthan, currently eighth in the 10-team league, are out of playoff contention.

Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Nicholas Pooran Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Riyan Parag Lucknow Super Kings

Comments

200 characters

Riyan Parag hits six sixes in a row but Rajasthan fall short in chase

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories