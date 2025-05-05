AIRLINK 156.27 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.57%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
CPHL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
FCCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.4%)
HUBC 134.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 148.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.64%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
PTC 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
SEARL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.52%)
SSGC 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.56%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.72%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,097 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.52%)
BR30 35,140 Decreased By -216.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,781 Decreased By -332.6 (-0.29%)
KSE30 34,726 Decreased By -191.5 (-0.55%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HASCOL (Hascol Petroleum Limited) 10.57 Increased By ▲ 5.91%

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 10:33am

Hascol Petroleum Limited has appointed Javed Ahmedjee as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 05 May 2025.

The listed company announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The OMC shared that Ahmedjee is a senior executive and entrepreneur “with over 30 years of experience driving business transformation across energy, banking, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, and capital markets”.

“His leadership spans Pakistan, Africa, and Europe, with key roles in Fortune 500 companies and regional firms,” the company stated.

According to the notice, Ahmedjee has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s largest pharmaceutical merger and executed complex M&A across emerging markets.

“Notably, he led the turnaround of Puma Energy, transforming it into a commercially viable, future-ready enterprise.”

Moreover, Ahmedjee also serves as an advisor to institutions like Citibank, GSK, Puma Energy, Shajar Capital, and Karachi Port Trust.

“This appointment marks an important step for the company. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board and value the experience he brings,” HASCOL stated.

“With the continued support of our shareholders, the Board remains committed to ensuring sound governance and effective leadership.”

The appointment comes against the backdrop of ongoing challenges for HASCOL.

In 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Mumtaz Hasan, founder of Hascol Petroleum Limited, as part of its investigation into an alleged Rs54-billion scam.

“The FIA Commercial Banking Circle has registered a case against 30 suspects – including former and current officers of the National Bank of Pakistan and Hascol – and one suspect has been arrested after pieces of evidence came to light in an inquiry into bank default, financial fraud and money laundering of more than Rs54 billion by the Hascol Petroleum Company,” read a FIA statement back then.

Following this, HASCOL’s board initiated a plan to restructure the company’s Rs54-billion debt.

OMC HASCOL PSX notices PSX listed companies HASCOL CEO Javed Ahmedjee banking circle Hascol Petroleum Company

Comments

200 characters

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Read more stories