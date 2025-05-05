AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Adani reps meet Trump officials in push to end US bribery cases, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 07:34am
Photo: Reuters

Representatives for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies met officials from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to seek dismissal of the criminal charges against him in an overseas bribery probe, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks, which began earlier this year, gained momentum in recent weeks and could yield a resolution in the coming month or so, if the pace persists, according to the report.

In November, U.S. authorities indicted Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, alleging that they paid bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts, and misled U.S. investors during fund raises there.

The SEC summoned Adani and his nephew, alleging they paid millions in bribes to Indian officials while misrepresenting antibribery compliance during a $750 million Adani Green Energy bond offering.

Adani’s representatives are trying to make the case that his prosecution does not align with Trump’s priorities and should be reconsidered, Bloomberg News reported.

India to deliver US summons to Adani for alleged bribery

An Adani Group representative, spokespeople for the Justice Department and White House declined comment to Bloomberg on the report.

The Adani Group, the White House, and the U.S. DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

Late last month, Adani Green said its review of the U.S. indictment found no non-compliance or irregularities.

