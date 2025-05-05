AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-05

Air strikes by India imminent?

Monitoring Desk Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Amid rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday, which reportedly lasted around 40 minutes.

According to Indian media reports, while no official statement was released after the meeting, it is being viewed in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

Earlier, on April 30, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had met with Prime Minister Modi, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also in attendance.

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Similarly, on May 3, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi held a one-hour-long consultation with Modi, discussing naval preparedness and the evolving security situation.

Following the deadly attack at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in India-administered Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of all three armed forces were present. During the meeting, Modi had stated that the armed forces would have full operational freedom to determine the method, timing, and objectives of their response.

Pakistan warns of decisive response to any Indian aggression

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who is scheduled to brief top leaders of all political parties on national security today (Sunday) alongside ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif, issued a strong warning to India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Indian government IIOJK Indian PM Narendra Modi Pahalgam attack Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Air strikes by India imminent?

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories