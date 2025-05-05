Air strikes by India imminent?

KARACHI: Amid rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday, which reportedly lasted around 40 minutes.

According to Indian media reports, while no official statement was released after the meeting, it is being viewed in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

Earlier, on April 30, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had met with Prime Minister Modi, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also in attendance.

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Similarly, on May 3, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi held a one-hour-long consultation with Modi, discussing naval preparedness and the evolving security situation.

Following the deadly attack at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in India-administered Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of all three armed forces were present. During the meeting, Modi had stated that the armed forces would have full operational freedom to determine the method, timing, and objectives of their response.

Pakistan warns of decisive response to any Indian aggression

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who is scheduled to brief top leaders of all political parties on national security today (Sunday) alongside ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif, issued a strong warning to India.

