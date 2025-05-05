Futures spread surges 158 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread rose by 158 basis points, closing at 7.26 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 2, 2025, compared to 5.68percent in the previous week.

Trading activity on the futures counter declined, with average daily volumes decreasing by 67 percent to 113 million shares, down from 338 million shares a week earlier. Similarly, the average daily traded value on the futures counter fell by 58 percent, reaching Rs 8.62 billion compared to Rs 20.61billion in the preceding week.

