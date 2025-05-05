AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Markets Print 2025-05-05

PKR: more depreciation

Recorder Review Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.09 or 0.03% during the previous week.

The local unit closed at Rs281.06, against Rs280.97 it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 0.3% on a year-on-year basis in April 2025, a reading below that of March 2025 when it stood at 0.7%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP edged higher by $9 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.21 billion as of April 25.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 54.00 paisa for buying and 17.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 281.43 and 282.89, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 85.00 paisa for buying and 51.00 paisa for selling, closing at 318.45 and 321.36, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 14.00 paisa for buying and gained 1.00 paisa for selling, closing at 76.51 and 77.09, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1.00 paisa for buying and gained 6.00 paisa for selling, closing at 75.14 and 75.70, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.05

Offer Close Rs. 281.25

Bid Open Rs. 280.97

Offer Open Rs. 281.17

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.43

Offer Close Rs. 282.89

Bid Open Rs. 280.89

Offer Open Rs. 282.72

=========================================

SBP PBS US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee

