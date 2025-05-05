Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200km range

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday unveiled a new solid-fuel ballistic missile with a range of 1,200 kilometres (745 miles), state television reported, at a time of rising tensions with the West.

“The solid propellant Ghassem Basir ballistic missile has a range of at least 1,200 kilometres and is Iran’s latest defence achievement,” the broadcaster said.

Western nations have raised concerns about Tehran’s missile capabilities, accusing it of destabilising the Middle East.

Iran supports the “axis of resistance” network of groups opposed to Israel, including Yemen’s Huthi rebels, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Shiite armed groups in Iraq.

On Sunday, Iranian state television broadcast footage of the new missile during an interview with Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

“If we are attacked and war is waged against us, we will respond with force and will target their interests and their bases,” Nasirzadeh said.

“We hold no animosity towards neighbouring states, but American bases are our targets,” he said.