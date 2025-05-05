IBA Karachi, PNSC to support future leaders through scholarship endowment

KARACHI: In a significant step toward strengthening access to quality higher education, IBA Karachi has joined hands with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to support future leaders through scholarship endowment. PNSC has contributed Rs 10 million to IBA for the establishment of a perpetual scholarship endowment.

The cheque handover ceremony was held at Main Campus, IBA Karachi, in which Sultan A. Chawla, Chairman, PNSC, presented the contribution to Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two institutions committed to building capacity and creating pathways for underserved communities.

