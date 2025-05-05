Palestine, Kashmir: Expert for strategies to address crises

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani scholar and foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi has called for urgent, collective action by the international community—particularly the Muslim world—to develop fresh, comprehensive strategies to address the ongoing crises in Palestine and Kashmir.

He emphasized that all previously attempted approaches have failed miserably, leaving the situations unresolved. Mehdi shared these views during a media roundtable upon his return from high-profile visits to Turkey and Iran.

In Turkey, he addressed the Palestine Contact Group at the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum, while in Iran; he delivered lectures at two universities on human rights and international relations among Islamic nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025