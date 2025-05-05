SCA concerned over prevailing water shortage

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has expressed grave concern over the prevailing water shortage, mismanagement, and poor performance of the irrigation department.

During a high-level meeting at the Chamber’s headquarters in Hyderabad, chaired by Chief Patron Dr Syed Nadeem Qamar, several key demands were made to the government.

The chamber called on the government to set the minimum support price for cotton at Rs. 12,000 per 40 kg this year. They also urged the Sindh government to introduce subsidies for wheat growers, tractors, and agricultural inputs, similar to the model adopted by the Punjab government.

Farmers warned that if the issue of wheat prices is not resolved, wheat cultivation could come to a halt, potentially triggering a national food security crisis. They also demanded an immediate clean-up of all drainage systems before the monsoon season and a thorough investigation into the utilization of funds for major drain projects, including the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD).

Farmers present at the meeting strongly protested against what they called ‘artificial’ water shortage in Sindh, stating that sufficient water is available in the system, yet deliberate shortages are being created to harass growers. They accused the lower staff of the irrigation department of accepting hefty bribes and selling water access by the hour.

The Chamber demanded that the irrigation minister take immediate action to curb corruption and restore the weekly rotation system of canal operations. They noted that the Nara and Rohri canals currently have a flow of 10,800 cusecs, equivalent to 85% capacity, and warned that failure to implement a weekly opening and closing system would be a gross injustice to farmers.

Reviewing the current wheat situation, the chamber said last year’s support price was Rs. 4,000 per 40 kg, with relatively low input costs. However, this year production costs have doubled, while market prices have plummeted to just Rs. 2,200 per 40 kg. At such low rates, many farmers are likely to abandon wheat cultivation altogether.

Appealing to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chamber urged an emergency meeting with all stakeholders to resolve the wheat price issue before it severely impacts national food production.

The Chamber also reminded the government of a recent press briefing by APTMA’s president, who highlighted the nationwide decline in cotton production. Pakistan previously produced 15 million bales, with Sindh contributing 4.5 million. However, current production stands at only 4 million bales, forcing the country to import 5–6 million bales annually at a cost of billions in foreign exchange.

They demanded that the federal government impose an immediate ban on cotton imports and ensure a Rs. 12,000 per 40 kg support price for local farmers to help Pakistan regain its former production levels.

The chamber further expressed concern over the lack of research on heat-resistant cotton seeds. They demanded the government import such seeds from China and distribute them to farmers in Sindh, as current seeds are not suitable for extreme temperatures.

Welcoming Punjab’s initiative to provide Rs. 111 billion in agricultural subsidies including Rs. 15 billion specifically for wheat grower the Chamber urged the Sindh government to adopt a similar program to support farmers in purchasing tractors and agricultural inputs.

In light of the approaching monsoon season, the Chamber expressed alarm that no work has been done on major drainage systems, including LBOD the largest drainage network in Asia. They called for urgent fortification of embankments and inspection of fund usage. Similar action was demanded for Puran, Dhoro Puran, Tando Mohammad Khan Drain, MM Drain, AP Drain, and Mirpurkhas Drain to prevent large-scale flooding and devastation during the rains.

The meeting was attended by a large number of farmers, including SIDA Chairman Qabool Muhammad Khatian, General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Khadim Hussain Bharani, and others.

