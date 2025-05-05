AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-05

Hayatabad Economic Zone: Need to address violations of environmental regulations

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

PESHAWAR: The KP Department of Industries has directed the concerned authorities to organise a joint meeting of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Hayatabad Industrialists Association (IAP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) to address serious violations of environmental regulations in the Hayatabad Economic Zone.

These directives were issued during a high-level meeting regarding the administrative and environmental matters of industries in Peshawar division held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair.

Besides, Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Special Secretary Industries Muhammad Anwar Khan, Officiating CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Adil Salahuddin, Director Environmental Protection Agency Jamshed Khan, SSP Peshawar, relevant WAPDA officials, administrative officers from districts Mohmand, Peshawar, and Khyber, office-bearers of the Marble Association Warsak Road and other departmental representatives attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various issues facing industries and aligned administrative matters and decided that strict legal action would be taken against violators after the stipulated period.

During the meeting, the commissioner Peshawar Division highlighted concerns regarding environmental pollution and hazardous emissions from certain industries in Peshawar, as well as the damage to road infrastructure caused by the overloading of industrial transport vehicles. Various proposals were discussed to devise appropriate solutions to these issues.

The meeting also deliberated on infrastructure development, land acquisition, outstanding dues, and connectivity roads related to the Mohmand Marble City project, with directions issued for timely and suitable resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SCCI IAP Hayatabad Economic Zone

Comments

200 characters

Hayatabad Economic Zone: Need to address violations of environmental regulations

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories