Hayatabad Economic Zone: Need to address violations of environmental regulations

PESHAWAR: The KP Department of Industries has directed the concerned authorities to organise a joint meeting of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Hayatabad Industrialists Association (IAP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) to address serious violations of environmental regulations in the Hayatabad Economic Zone.

These directives were issued during a high-level meeting regarding the administrative and environmental matters of industries in Peshawar division held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair.

Besides, Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Special Secretary Industries Muhammad Anwar Khan, Officiating CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Adil Salahuddin, Director Environmental Protection Agency Jamshed Khan, SSP Peshawar, relevant WAPDA officials, administrative officers from districts Mohmand, Peshawar, and Khyber, office-bearers of the Marble Association Warsak Road and other departmental representatives attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various issues facing industries and aligned administrative matters and decided that strict legal action would be taken against violators after the stipulated period.

During the meeting, the commissioner Peshawar Division highlighted concerns regarding environmental pollution and hazardous emissions from certain industries in Peshawar, as well as the damage to road infrastructure caused by the overloading of industrial transport vehicles. Various proposals were discussed to devise appropriate solutions to these issues.

The meeting also deliberated on infrastructure development, land acquisition, outstanding dues, and connectivity roads related to the Mohmand Marble City project, with directions issued for timely and suitable resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025