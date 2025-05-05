AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-05

‘Prosper Pakistan’ conference from 16th

Rizwan Bhatti Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: A two-day economic conference titled “Prosper Pakistan,” is scheduled to be held on May 16–17, 2025, in Nathiagali, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with aims to bring together prominent business leaders, industry experts, and trade specialists for in-depth discussions on Pakistan’s economic challenges and to formulate actionable strategies for driving sustainable growth.

This conference is being jointly organised by the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Prosper Pakistan-a think tank for economic policies.

Speaking to Business Recorder, FPCCI Vice President Aun Ali Syed said the conference will focus on identifying key economic hurdles, exploring innovative solutions, and fostering collaborative partnerships to unlock the country’s economic potential.

The “Prosper Pakistan” conference will serve as a vital platform for driving economic growth and national prosperity. By bringing together leading minds and fostering collaboration, this event will contribute to building a brighter future for Pakistan, he added.

“Basis objective of the conference is to create a platform for high-level discussions on Pakistan’s economic landscape and prospects and identify potential in key sectors and industries for significant economic expansion in the country, besides promoting innovative business models, technological advancements, and entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan”, he informed.

In addition, the conference will help to identify and analyze the critical obstacles hindering Pakistan’s economic development, including policy gaps, infrastructure deficiencies, and market access issues and promote collaboration among industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to formulate concrete strategies and policy recommendations for implementation by businesses and the government, he added.

He said that the conference is expected to culminate in a detailed report outlining key challenges, opportunities, and actionable strategies to guide Pakistan’s economic future, while fostering deeper collaboration among business leaders, experts, and policymakers.

Aun said that the “Prosper Pakistan” conference will address critical issues facing the national economy, such as policy inefficiencies, infrastructure deficits, and limited market access. It will also focus on formulating concrete strategies and policy recommendations that can be implemented by both the private sector and government to drive sustainable growth, he mentioned.

“A core theme of the event is fostering national prosperity through economic diversification, export growth, and technological advancement. Sessions will explore ways to expand Pakistan’s export base, enhance competitiveness through quality and value addition, and tap into regional trade opportunities”, he said.

He mentioned that three panel discussions including Beyond the Peaks: Diversifying and Elevating Pakistan’s Tourism Offerings, From Earth to Economy: Driving Growth Through Sustainable Mineral Development in Pakistan and Beyond the Crisis: Charting a Course for a Prosperous and Sustainable Power Future for Pakistan, will be held in the conference. In addition, a brief presentation on the role of women in business and their achievements in the development of the national economy will be part of the conference.

“Investment prospects in high-potential sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology will be highlighted, alongside the need to promote digital transformation, research and development, and a robust digital infrastructure”, he added.

Environmental sustainability will also take centre stage, with discussions on green technologies, climate resilience, and responsible resource management, he mentioned.

Aun said that human capital development will feature prominently, with emphasis on improving vocational training, closing skill gaps, and fostering youth entrepreneurship. Financial sector development, improved access to capital, and regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and ensuring policy consistency will also be discussed. The conference is expected to attract CEOs, trade leaders, and representatives from chambers of commerce and trade associations across the country.

He informed that FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Special Secretary at National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, and former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar have already confirmed their participation. Several other dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairman of the Senate, have also been invited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Khyber pakhtunkhwa Aun Ali Syed

Comments

200 characters

‘Prosper Pakistan’ conference from 16th

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories