‘Prosper Pakistan’ conference from 16th

KARACHI: A two-day economic conference titled “Prosper Pakistan,” is scheduled to be held on May 16–17, 2025, in Nathiagali, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with aims to bring together prominent business leaders, industry experts, and trade specialists for in-depth discussions on Pakistan’s economic challenges and to formulate actionable strategies for driving sustainable growth.

This conference is being jointly organised by the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Prosper Pakistan-a think tank for economic policies.

Speaking to Business Recorder, FPCCI Vice President Aun Ali Syed said the conference will focus on identifying key economic hurdles, exploring innovative solutions, and fostering collaborative partnerships to unlock the country’s economic potential.

The “Prosper Pakistan” conference will serve as a vital platform for driving economic growth and national prosperity. By bringing together leading minds and fostering collaboration, this event will contribute to building a brighter future for Pakistan, he added.

“Basis objective of the conference is to create a platform for high-level discussions on Pakistan’s economic landscape and prospects and identify potential in key sectors and industries for significant economic expansion in the country, besides promoting innovative business models, technological advancements, and entrepreneurial ventures in Pakistan”, he informed.

In addition, the conference will help to identify and analyze the critical obstacles hindering Pakistan’s economic development, including policy gaps, infrastructure deficiencies, and market access issues and promote collaboration among industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to formulate concrete strategies and policy recommendations for implementation by businesses and the government, he added.

He said that the conference is expected to culminate in a detailed report outlining key challenges, opportunities, and actionable strategies to guide Pakistan’s economic future, while fostering deeper collaboration among business leaders, experts, and policymakers.

Aun said that the “Prosper Pakistan” conference will address critical issues facing the national economy, such as policy inefficiencies, infrastructure deficits, and limited market access. It will also focus on formulating concrete strategies and policy recommendations that can be implemented by both the private sector and government to drive sustainable growth, he mentioned.

“A core theme of the event is fostering national prosperity through economic diversification, export growth, and technological advancement. Sessions will explore ways to expand Pakistan’s export base, enhance competitiveness through quality and value addition, and tap into regional trade opportunities”, he said.

He mentioned that three panel discussions including Beyond the Peaks: Diversifying and Elevating Pakistan’s Tourism Offerings, From Earth to Economy: Driving Growth Through Sustainable Mineral Development in Pakistan and Beyond the Crisis: Charting a Course for a Prosperous and Sustainable Power Future for Pakistan, will be held in the conference. In addition, a brief presentation on the role of women in business and their achievements in the development of the national economy will be part of the conference.

“Investment prospects in high-potential sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology will be highlighted, alongside the need to promote digital transformation, research and development, and a robust digital infrastructure”, he added.

Environmental sustainability will also take centre stage, with discussions on green technologies, climate resilience, and responsible resource management, he mentioned.

Aun said that human capital development will feature prominently, with emphasis on improving vocational training, closing skill gaps, and fostering youth entrepreneurship. Financial sector development, improved access to capital, and regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and ensuring policy consistency will also be discussed. The conference is expected to attract CEOs, trade leaders, and representatives from chambers of commerce and trade associations across the country.

He informed that FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Special Secretary at National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, and former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar have already confirmed their participation. Several other dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairman of the Senate, have also been invited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025