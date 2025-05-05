AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
May 05, 2025
Sports

Club Eighteen concludes golf tournament

Published 05 May, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The “CLUB EIGHTEEN” on Sunday concluded its premier two-day Golf Tournament with an impressive closing ceremony attended by key personalities from the business community, government sectors and media industry.

The tournament showcased remarkable sportsmanship and fierce competition across multiple categories, culminating in the awarding of trophies and substantial prizes. Umar Farooq delivered an outstanding performance to claim the Stroke Play Gross Champion title, while Yasar Najib emerged as the Stroke Play Net Winner. The Longest Drive honors went to Sikandar Khan on Day 1 and Dr Kamran Aslam on Day 2. Precision was on full display as Ali Ijaz and Sikandar Khan secured Closest to the Pin victories on their respective days.

In addition to the main event happening over challenging 9-holes of the course, participants also enjoyed state-of-the-art facilities, including Trackman 4 simulator rooms, a double storey driving range, and a dedicated putting range—adding to the immersive and competitive atmosphere. Players expressed pride and enthusiasm, with one finalist remarking, “The thrill of each swing, the energy of the competition, and the camaraderie made this event unforgettable.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Tarek Hamdy, CEO of EIGHTEEN, emphasized the importance of sports in fostering unity and wellness. He stated, “At EIGHTEEN, we believe that sports like golf build not just strong individuals but vibrant communities. Our commitment to such events reflects our broader vision of creating a balanced, healthy lifestyle for all residents and partners of EIGHTEEN.”

