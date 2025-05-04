Dar rejects India’s ‘baseless allegations’ in call with Russian FM Lavrov

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday rejected what he termed India’s “baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric” against Pakistan, during a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Dar also strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, calling it a violation of New Delhi’s international obligations, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister apprised Lavrov of recent regional developments, emphasising that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace but will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and national interests. He also reiterated Pakistan’s offer for an international, transparent, and independent investigation into the matter.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy, urging both sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

The two leaders further discussed the growing momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.